Teenager Jaime spent the day as Wales' first minister as part of International Day Of The Girl.

The 16-year-old spent the day behind the scenes getting to know what life is like for a politician in Wales.

She opened a press conference, met ministers and visited the Senedd chamber.

"I think the hate crime awareness meeting was probably my favourite part of the day," she said.

She added: "I do think what I have seen today has made me think: maybe this is something I want to do in the future."