Shoppers have delivered their verdicts on the state of the UK following Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking as chancellor.

Appointed by Liz Truss just 38 days ago, he has become the second-shortest serving chancellor in British history after Iain Macleod, who died a month after getting the job.

One woman in Penarth said it was "scary times" while another said there had been "too many changes and too much disruption".