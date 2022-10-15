A breast cancer patient is campaigning for more specialist nurses to support people like her.

Tassia Haines, from Port Talbot, believes she and others are not getting the help they need to cope with their illness.

The 30-year-old, who is being treated in Cardiff for incurable cancer, has started a petition calling for more specialist nurses as there are only two in Wales.

The issue is due to be debated in the Welsh Parliament next week.

The Welsh government said a new information system was being introduced which would lead to improvements in quality of care.