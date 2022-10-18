These were the scenes at the Senedd on Tuesday, as Mark Drakeford exploded with rage at Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies.

The first minister was reacting to a series of questions about poor ambulance response times.

He responded by highlighting the problems the Conservative UK government had experienced in recent weeks, following sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

"You think you can turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground?" Mr Drakeford said.

"What sort of world do you belong in?"