This was the moment Tomos Wilson was caught on camera subjecting Ebehitale Igene to a torrent of vile racist abuse.

The 19-year-old was given a 20-week suspended jail term by magistrates after pleading guilty to racially-aggravated assault and racially-aggravated harassment.

The video showed him shouting racist-laden expletives at his victim, and telling him to "go home".

The teenager, from Star, near Gaerwen on Anglesey, called Mr Igene a string of offensive names, referring to his skin colour and his West African heritage.

"(It's) made me depressed - made me suicidal - has ruined my happiness, has ruined my career," business graduate Mr Igene said.