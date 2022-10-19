Psychotherapist Nicki Cockburn is looking for a second job to cope with the cost of living.

The 44-year-old, who is blind, said she would be tempted to take a job in an office so she could use the heating and charge her phone there.

"The money that's coming in at the minute is not going to be enough to see us through with all the bills," said Ms Cockburn, from Cardiff.

She added that psychotherapist friends were being hit hard as clients were cancelling saying they could not afford to pay.