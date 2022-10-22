One couple who have built and moved into a tiny off-grid home have said it's given them "breathing space" financially.

Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons have moved into a 6.5m x 2.5m (21ft x 8ft) home near Cardiff, powered by solar energy, a gas cooker and a log burner.

"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage," said Mr Morgan, who added the home only cost them as much as typical mortgage deposit, at around £18,000.

"We've had to let a lot of things go to live here, especially material possessions, but there's a real joy in simplifying your life," added Ms Simons.