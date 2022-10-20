Welsh politicians have reacted to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

She will be the shortest serving premier in British history after announcing she would step down after just 44 days.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said whoever became the next PM would not be able to “just wash their hands of everything that has happened.”

Former Conservative Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb said the party had to ask itself if it wants to stay in government.

Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts said a general election was “desperately” needed.