"I've got 22 grandchildren. They could have made a better job of it than Liz Truss."

The view of one woman in Newtown, Powys, where there were mixed views about the possible return of Boris Johnson to 10 Downing Street.

The Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt, became the first candidate to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, with the support of at least 100 MPs needed by Monday.

But in the Labour stronghold of Rhondda, many people were calling for a general election.

"Forget what's good for you, forget what's good for the party, start thinking what is good for the community," said David Brownnutt, a retired Baptist minister from Tynewydd.