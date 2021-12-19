CCTV has captured the moment a passer-by kicked a cat into a wall.

The man can be seen crossing the road to launch what the cat's owner called a disgusting assault.

Valerie Young said Tinker, 19, was blind in one eye so probably would not have seen her attacker coming as she sat on the pavement .

The man and his companion can be seen walking off the video as the cat runs away.

Mrs Young said she was in tears telling Gwent Police about the attack outside her home in Newport. Both police and the RSPCA have appealed for information.