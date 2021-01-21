The closure of the Menai Bridge between Anglesey and the north Wales mainland will have an effect on the local economy, business owners say.

Half term school holidays were expected to boost trade, but the immediate closure from last Friday due to safety risks means there will be fewer day or weekend trips, says Clay Theakston.

"It's a bit of a nightmare for local business. I think it's happened at a very poor time," said Mr Theakston from Hydeout restaurant.

Closure of the bridge that links Anglesey to the mainland has also caused major traffic disruption at peak times.