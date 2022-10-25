Partial solar eclipse captured on camera in Wales

Stargazers witnessed the UK's only solar eclipse of the year across Wales, as the moon passed between the sun and the earth.

Images of the partial eclipse were captured in Wrexham, Chepstow. Bridgend, Cardigan and Caldicot.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich said even though a portion of the sun's light was blocked, it did not get noticeably darker in the UK.

The next partial solar eclipse will be visible from the UK in March 2025, with a total eclipse not forecast over the UK mainland until 2090.