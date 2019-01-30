"All my kids have ever known is here," says Sarah from Anglesey.

Sarah and her husband Geraint fear having to split their family of eight up or move as far as Scotland as they struggle to find affordable housing.

She says all the council can offer is a hostel, B&B, or Premier Inn as there are no houses available that are big enough for the entire family.

The Welsh government said it was "committed to supporting the housing sector" amid "significant demand".