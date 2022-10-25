"I think they really miss out if they don't do it," says Lucy.

The 10-year-old pupil from Coten End Primary School in Warwickshire is staying at the Arete Outdoor Centre in Llanrug, Gwynedd, where she is taking part in a series of outdoor challenges.

Gareth Davies, who manages the centre, says the perseverance and resilience that pupils need during their stay will stand them in good stead for the future.

The Senedd will debate a proposal by one of its members that all school children in Wales should be given a week at an outdoor education centre.