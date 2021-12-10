A hapless vandal came off worse after he attempted to vandalise a police car while riding a scooter.

Police are appealing for information after the scooter rider kicked the wing mirror of a parked police car before falling off.

The incident, which happened at about midday on Monday outside shops on Churchill Drive in Caia Park, Wrexham, was captured on video.

Officers are trying to identify the rider of an orange scooter and an accomplice who was riding a quad bike.

The scooter rider "underestimated the strength in his spaghetti legs", said Insp Luke Hughes, of North Wales Police.