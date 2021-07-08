Chris Bryant has offered UK government minister Penny Mordaunt the chance to be dangled into the Rhondda Tunnel.

The MP has been trying to secure money to reopen the passage as a cycle route.

But with recent ministerial comings and goings, Mr Bryant has struggled to find anyone in office long enough to commit to handing over the cash.

He asked the House of Commons leader to put him in touch with a minister who could give the project the money.

He added: "Could she come to the Rhondda Tunnel? We can dangle her down in a hole, right down to the bottom, and she can see it for herself.

"We'll let her out again. Probably."