There are many reasons why supporters fall in love with certain football clubs.

For some it's where they are born, perhaps it's who their parents support or, simply, to follow their favourite player.

But for a group of former Exeter University students, the appeal of Cefn Druids was all in the name.

The club may have been 230 miles (370km) away but the friends were immediately hooked and over the past 20 years, what began as a "bit of a joke" has turned into a passion.

Now the friends have resumed their annual pilgrimage to the club in Wrexham county after the coronavirus pandemic.