Instead of relying on normal sources of energy, householders in Swansea are using solar panels and a battery.

It means less is being drawn off the National Grid.

One of the residents, Nikita, said she limited the use of her big appliances to when the sun is up, meaning she had cut her electricity bills significantly.

"I used to spend £20 a week on my electric," she said, "now with the solar panels and battery I'm putting in £10 a week".