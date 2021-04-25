A two-year-old boy was comforted through a stay at an English hospital by nurses speaking Welsh.

Morgan had to spend time without his family while being treated in Birmingham and when he got scared, a nurse wrote down Welsh phrases for her colleagues to use to soothe him.

His mother, Natalie Ridler, from Gorseinon, Swansea, has thanked the nurse in a video on TikTok.

She said: "You know that she probably didn't think was a big deal when she was doing it. She was just trying to make sure Morgan felt OK. But it meant the world to us and to Morgan, I imagine, as well."