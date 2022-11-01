These parents said they were not impressed with the idea of closing schools once a week in Powys, to cope with the looming financial crisis.

They said it would leave them cutting work hours and facing extra childcare costs.

Powys Council said it was exploring ways to balance the books as energy bills and inflation are rising, causing budgets to be squeezed.

Other suggestions include making children wear hats or coats in class to stay warm and leaving vacant posts unfilled.