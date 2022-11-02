The "grave" of a fictional Harry Potter character has been causing environmental concern.

The pile of rocks, said by fans to be Dobby the House Elf’s final resting place, has been decorated with socks and painted pebbles.

Moving the monument from Pembrokeshire’s Freshwater West beach was considered but it has been allowed to stay for now - with fans asked not to add any more socks or painted stones.

National Trust Cymru’s Rhian Sula said: “Those items end up in the sea, which inevitably end up in the food chain.”