An eyewitness has described the moment a helicopter crashed in north Wales.

Racehorse owner Dai Walters and trainer Sam Thomas were among five people involved in a helicopter crash in woods near Llanelidan, near Ruthin, in Denbighshire on Tuesday.

Local resident Deborah Catterall said she could "see something serious had happened" as she witnessed the crash.

Former Ffos Las racecourse owner Mr Walters is one of two people in hospital after the accident at about 17:35 GMT.

Emergency services said neither of them were believed to have suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

Ffos Las and Chepstow Racecourse boss, Phil Bell, said Abergavenny-born Mr Thomas was at home and "fine".