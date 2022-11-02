A restaurant owner has warned that some businesses will not be around in January if interest rates continue to rise.

The Bank of England will decide later whether to raise interest rates again to try to slow the speed at which prices are rising.

Inflation calculates prices for a range of general items and they currently 10.1% higher than 12 months ago.

The bank's target is 2%.

Domenico Scarpetti knows what rate rises are like, having faced them in the 1990s.