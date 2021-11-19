"Music pulls you through things," says Tim, who was left with serious injuries after trying to take his life.

The 55-year-old, from Cardiff, said his work with a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again.

The guitarist suffered brain injuries in 2020, leaving him partially sighted. His left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he is a full-time wheelchair user.

"Losing my arm, being a guitar, player was horrendous," he said.

But he rediscovered his love of music at a rehabilitation unit and now writes music on a computer and sings.