Customers are plundering a charity shop for curtains in a desperate bid to keep their homes warm this winter, a volunteer has said.

Staff at the Climate Shop in Lampeter, Ceredigion, said even short curtains were being snapped up and stitched together with others.

Store volunteer Sara Avila said: “They are terrified that they are going to freeze this winter."

She said many people did not have mains gas and relied on coal and oil, which had become very expensive.