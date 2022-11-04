The cost of living crisis is forcing football fans to make tough decisions on whether they should travel to the World Cup.

Lauren McNie was saving for a house but watching Wales in Qatar became her goal.

“I’ve been saving up to get my own place but I think going to the World Cup is more important than that," she said.

For Edward Lewis the trip was too pricey.

“I was a bit stubborn in thinking, ‘we should do this, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity’," he said.

“In the end it’s probably best not to go.”