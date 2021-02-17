"My teacher makes me feel like I can be anything, and even with different coloured skin, you can still be who you want to be."

This is the affect head teacher Reena Patel is having on her pupils at Kitchener Primary School in Cardiff.

She is one of just five ethnic minority head teachers in Wales and is on a mission to make her school actively anti-racist.

Yunis, 10, said Mrs Patel makes him feel "represented", while Krishan, 9, said she makes him feel "special".

So what does it mean to be more than not racist?

For Mrs Patel, it is about "checking on your own privileges, that is being actively anti-racist".