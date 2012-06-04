For almost 40 years it has been sung to celebrate the Welsh language, history and culture - not least by the country's football fans.

So it is perhaps fitting that Dafydd Iwan's song, which translates as 'We're still here' in English, should mark a moment in history for Wales.

Robert Page's side have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and Yma o Hyd has been chosen as their official song for Qatar.

The song has been remastered and features live recordings of the Wales fans - the Red Wall - in full voice at recent matches.

"It's an impossible dream come true," said Iwan.