"You shouldn't be here," Lamin Touray remembers hearing.

The 39-year-old said the hurtful comments were directed at him in Bethesda, Gwynedd, from a small minority there who "still live in the '50s".

Born in The Gambia, Lamin and his wife Medwen Edwards, 43, are raising their three mixed race children in the community.

The family said they face microaggressions which are described by Race Alliance Wales as "slights, indignities, put downs and insults" people endure in their day-to-day life.