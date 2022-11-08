These were the scenes that led to a farmer being jailed for 24-weeks for mistreating animals.

The League Against Cruel Sports' footage showed dogs being kicked and held in squalid conditions.

David William Lloyd Thomas admitted causing a hound unnecessary suffering by kicking it and not properly looking after 29 dogs and two ferrets.

The 56-year-old, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, had breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs.

He was given a new 10-year ban from keeping dogs or ferrets during a hearing at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.