Vicki and Gareth had planned to expand their family next year when their son enters paid-for childcare.

However, the rise in mortgage rates has almost certainly ruled that out.

"It's always been our intention to have a baby next year but that's definitely not going to happen now," said Vicki Acheson, 36, from Cardiff.

They are just one of many households fearing what will happen when they come out of their fixed-rate mortgage as the rising cost of living hits.