This is the second jam sandwich Reg has given Huguette. The first was 78 years ago when she was just 14.

Reg Pye, now 98, had first shared a jam sandwich with her while he waited to advance into France just weeks after D-Day.

In return, Huguette, now 92, left him a photo of herself.

Neither had forgotten the encounter and with the help of a veteran's charity, they were recently reunited.