Like many people his age who travel to Magaluf, Josh Pesticcio was looking forward to letting his hair down.

But on the first night of the holiday, the 24-year-old from Cardiff said he was "brutally attacked" by a bouncer.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage and ended up in a coma for three days.

Mr Pesticcio is warning others of the dangers of the resort and called on the authorities to do more to protect visitors.

Officials in Spain said the group he was with were fighting outside, which led to the injuries.

A spokesman for the Balearic government said Magaluf was "a safe destination".