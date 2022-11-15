Ryan Reynolds spoke Welsh as he and Rob McElhenney accepted an award in New York.

The Hollywood star said "Cymru am byth" [Wales forever], as the Wrexham co-owners were recognised for their contribution to promoting Welsh culture on the international stage.

They received the Diolch Y Ddraig [Dragon Award] by S4C, the Welsh government and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) at a special "Wales and the World" concert in New York.

Footage courtesy of S4C.