A woman who uses a scout hut turned community hub for food and warmth has said she now only showers once a week due to rising bills.

Patricia Tuckwell said she had to be "stricter" with herself and she was not using as much water.

The hub in Llandelwedd, near Builth Wells, Powys, offers lunch clubs, tea and coffee mornings, as well as arts and crafts sessions for kids, all free of charge, for those in need.

Sarah Mason set up the hub six years ago, and said people are seeing it as a warm place and are going there for longer, and are asking her to open more.

She said the reality is that there are "many, many people in Powys that are struggling".