Extreme weather events have affected most of the UK this year.

In February, there was a succession of storms, in the space of a week, with storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin bringing widespread damage and disruption.

The summer saw people flocking to beaches, with the UK experiencing its highest ever temperature on record at 40.3C (104F) in Lincolnshire.

Now that's been followed by an unseasonably mild autumn with temperatures in Porthmadog in Gwynedd reaching 21.2C (70F) on 13 November.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee heads to the Met Office to find out what is going on with our unpredictable weather.