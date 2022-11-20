Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has wished Wales luck at the World Cup with the tongue-in-cheek message: "Drink the blood of your enemies, boys."

His business partner Rob McElhenney urged them to beat England and Iran - but to lose or draw with the US.

Cardiff-born actor Matthew Rhys said Wales was already "incredibly proud" of what the team had achieved.

And Skewen-born Total Eclipse of the Heart singer Bonnie Tyler said: "All the very, very best for the World Cup!"