"I've seen so many disappointments over the years."

Wales fan Richard Rees was born a couple of months after Wales last reached the World Cup finals in 1958.

He said he has lived through so many heartbreaks of Wales almost qualifying, he started to think he would never see it in his lifetime.

"I'm so happy to be here," he said.

Dozens of fans could be heard singing Yma o Hyd on a plane to Doha, with some fan coming from as far away as Australia and America.