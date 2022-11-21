Fans reacted with elation after Wales drew with USA in their first World Cup finals match in 64 years.

Wales were overrun in the first half, but came back strongly in the second half with a Gareth Bale penalty levelling the score.

"To think that more than half of the people in that stadium didn't even know Wales' existed until we got through to this World Cup... it's fantastic," Nerys John, from Felinheli, Gwynedd said.

"It was a game of two halves, first half America dominated... second half Wales really put their stamp on the game," said Richard Jones, from Penmaenmawr, Conwy.