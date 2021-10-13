LGBT abuse horrendous but not uncommon - BBC presenter
Homophobic hate mail sent to former rugby referee Nigel Owens is being investigated by police.
Mr Owens, who came out as gay in 2007, said the note was signed by a "steelworker".
However, BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans said such abuse was increasing and he had also received similar abuse, including a letter sent to his workplace as recently as two weeks ago.
"The note sent to Nigel Owen is horrendous, but unfortunately this isn't an isolated one-off incident," he said.