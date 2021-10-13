Homophobic hate mail sent to former rugby referee Nigel Owens is being investigated by police.

Mr Owens, who came out as gay in 2007, said the note was signed by a "steelworker".

However, BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans said such abuse was increasing and he had also received similar abuse, including a letter sent to his workplace as recently as two weeks ago.

"The note sent to Nigel Owen is horrendous, but unfortunately this isn't an isolated one-off incident," he said.