Wales fans create World Cup atmosphere in Tenerife

When Bethany Evans decided to go to Tenerife as an alternative to watching Wales’ World Cup matches in Qatar, the idea quickly spread.

There are currently about 2,500 fans on the Spanish island, part of the Canary Islands off the coast of Morocco.

After Ms Evans put the idea on social media, other supporters said they would be up for going too.

“It’s kind of snowballed a little bit,” said Ms Evans, from Nelson, in Caerphilly county.

“Essentially, everywhere you look there is a red wall, there’s red shirts and red bucket hats across the whole of Tenerife.”