Five-year-old Logan Mwangi was killed by his mother, stepfather and a teenage boy in July 2021.

They dumped his body in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.

In August 2021, a report raised "serious concerns" about children's services in the area.

Now the involvement of professionals in the life of the previously "smiling, cheerful little boy" will be put under the spotlight.

A Child Practice Review - looking at health and educational services and the police - will be published on Thursday afternoon.

