A review into the murder of Logan Mwangi has found several failings by different agencies.

Logan was killed by his mother, stepfather and a teenager, who then tried to cover up their actions by dumping his body in a river.

Bridgend council said the fact they were unable to protect Logan would always remain a source of great sadness, and they were deeply sorry that their safeguarding and child protection endeavours did not prevent his death.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg safeguarding board said the review identified failings where agencies could have acted differently and said they took full responsibility.

The health board apologised to all who knew and loved Logan, as well as apologising for the failures in the system that could have presented earlier opportunities to recognise abuse and protect the schoolboy.