Wales manager Robert Page has always been a football-loving leader, his former primary school teacher has said.

Eva Evans, from Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, taught Page at Hendrefadog Infant School when he was seven.

The 100-year-old has fond memories of the Wales manager - she said she saw Page on TV and said "I know that boy, I taught him."

Ms Evans said he used to love all sports, but football was his dream.

"Lets hope he's been able to fly the flag for Wales," she added.