Staff at one health board have been attempting to focus on the positives after feeling "underappreciated".

Gemma Beck, a radiographer at Betsi Cadwaladr health board, said staff find it hard to read so many "negative things online".

"You're doing your best and sometimes you feel like your best isn't good enough," she said.

Ms Beck has been nominated for an award for her efforts to make her colleagues feel valued, such as implementing a "good news newsletter".