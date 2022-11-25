Wales fans suffered heartbreak after losing 2-0 to Iran in the World Cup.

After their team drew with the USA in their first game, they were hoping for a win.

One fan said he thought the team could have held on for a draw but after the first goal went in they were distraught.

Another said they were "gutted, disappointed and deflated".

Wales will play England on Tuesday in their final group game, needing a win and for other results to go their way to qualify to the last 16.