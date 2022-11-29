"It doesn't matter if we win or lose, we've made history."

Preston, a nine-year-old a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea, took the positive view of Wales ahead of the team's key World Cup clash with England.

Wales must win to stand any chance of progressing, and hope the USA v Iran game ends in a draw.

After missing out on football's biggest tournament since 1958, Preston said on BBC Breakfast that the team had already "overcome 64 years".