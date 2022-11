While World Cup supporters pack fan parks and pubs, one group of schoolchildren have been treated to an exclusive screening at Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak hosted pupils from Porth Community School in Rhondda Cynon Taf to watch the England v Wales match.

One pupil, Kadi, said: "He spent a lot of time with us which was really generous because he must have a lot of work to do as prime minister."