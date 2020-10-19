Cold and wild water swimmers are celebrating the news that Wales has once again met bathing water standards, with 99% compliance reached in 2022.

Categorised as either excellent, good, sufficient, or poor, 85 of the 106 bathing locations assessed in Wales achieved the top grade.

New entrant Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, moved straight into the top category.

Chelsea Smith said she knew of people who had got tummy bugs from swimming in other places, but was very pleased with the results.