A mother of two has said childcare costs are preventing her from taking up more shifts and furthering her career.

Louise Morgan, from Swansea, said after factoring in the cost of childcare she would only take home £2 a day from her job.

The 33-year-old, who currently works three days a week, said she would love to work four or five but it was not financially viable.

The Welsh government said all workers should have an automatic right to request flexible working.